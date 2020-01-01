Dax Shepard left red-faced after accidentally texting Kristen Bell's mum eggplant emojis

Dax Shepard was once left red-faced after accidentally texting his wife Kristen Bell's mother a series of eggplant emojis.

The Good Place actress recalled the hilarious anecdote during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, set to air in the U.S. on Tuesday.

As Kristen's mother Lorelei prepared to come to Los Angeles to visit her daughter and family, she sent Dax a text saying, "Be there by 11", to which he replied: "Can't wait to see you tonight."

"(Dax) meant to respond (with a series of smiley face emojis), but instead he replied (with a series of eggplant emojis)," she laughed.

The 39-year-old then remembered how her other half gasped upon realising his "huge" mistake.

"I was like, 'What?' and he shows me the phone... and, by the way, the minute you involve an eggplant emoji the whole story changes," Kristen insisted. "Because now it reads (in a sensual tone), 'I'll be there at 11. Can't wait to see you tonight.'"

As Ellen and the studio audience laughed, the star continued: "(That was not) how the original text read, but, thankfully (my mum) doesn't know what an eggplant emoji is."

She then wiped imaginary beads of sweat from her forehead as she concluded the story.