Tom Holland confirms Sony had 'wonderful plan' to transition Spider-Man out of MCU

Tom Holland has insisted producers at Sony had a "wonderful" plan to write Spider-Man out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after talks broke down last summer.

The web-slinging superhero was briefly ousted from the MCU after negotiations between heads at Disney, who own Marvel Studios, and Sony Pictures, who own the screen rights to the comic book character, stalled.

A new deal was eventually announced in September, a month after talks had originally broken down, but in a new interview with MTV News, Holland revealed that Sony bosses already had a plan up their sleeves to help smoothly transition Spider-Man out of the MCU if a deal wasn't reached.

"(The) future for Spider-Man was still very bright with Sony and we had a really, really wonderful idea how we could sort of transition into a Spider-Man without the MCU," he said.

He also noted that Sony's Tom Rothman and Amy Pascal were "really confident" they had the perfect idea to "make a film of the calibre that Spider-Man requires".

Holland first played Spider-Man, and his high school student alter-ego Peter Parker, in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, and has since portrayed the beloved superhero in two standalone films - Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, and last year's Spider-Man: Far From Home.

A third movie will begin filming in July, and Holland told fans they shouldn't be worried about the future of his character.

"I'm really glad to be back in the MCU and to have the team back together because I kind of feel like it's where he belongs now," the 23-year-old gushed, before heaping praise on Disney boss Bob Iger for bringing him onboard to help keep Spider-Man at Marvel. "It was a pretty cool experience and also the best bragging rights ever, I saved Spider-Man."