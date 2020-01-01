Colin Trevorrow unveils official title of Jurassic World 3

Colin Trevorrow has announced the official title of Jurassic World 3.

The director shared a snap of the slate on social media on Tuesday, which revealed the third film in the sequel trilogy is called Jurassic World: Dominion.

The movie is expected to follow the aftermath of 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, when the prehistoric reptiles escaped captivity and heralded the beginning of the Neo-Jurassic Age, where humans and dinosaurs must coexist.

Dominion is also a nod to the biblical passage about God giving humanity dominion over the Earth.

Leading man Chris Pratt, who plays Owen Grady in the saga, posted Trevorrow's photo on Instagram too and gave his 27 million followers a definition of the term Dominion in the caption.

"Day 1 of 100. JURASSIC WORLD do·min·ion /d?'miny?n/ 1. sovereignty or control. "man's attempt to establish dominion over nature" #JurassicWorldDominion Hold onto your butts," he wrote.

While Bryce Dallas Howard, who is reprising her role as Claire Dearing in the upcoming flick, also uploaded Trevorrow's photo and commented: "And so it begins. Welcome to Jurassic World: Dominion #JurassicWorldDominion #HoldOntoYourButts."

Trevorrow, who helmed the 2015 blockbuster, is returning to the director's chair for Dominion, after he stepped back from the franchise to work on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. He handed directing duties to J.A. Bayona for 2018's Fallen Kingdom.

However, he left the sci-fi movie due to creative differences, and has returned for Dominion, which will also feature the return of original Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum.

Jurassic World: Dominion is set for release in June 2021.