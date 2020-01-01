Hilary Duff responds to Disney dropping Love, Simon TV series

Hilary Duff made a cryptic comment about Disney+ bosses dropping the Love, Simon TV spin-off on social media on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, it was reported the show, which is loosely based around the 2018 LGBTQ coming-of-age flick, which followed a teenager who comes to terms with being gay, had been dropped by Disney+ and picked up by Hulu, with sources suggesting the show wasn't "family friendly" enough.

Hilary, who is reprising the role of Lizzie McGuire for a Disney+ revival series, weighed in on the news on Instagram by posting a screenshot of a headline reading, "Love, Simon TV Show Pulled From Disney+ as It's Not 'Family-Friendly'," and adding: "Sounds familiar..."

The 32-year-old didn't explain the comment, which comes shortly after it was announced in January that the Lizzie McGuire reboot had been put on hold to enable producers to seek a "different creative direction" for the series after the show's original creator exited her role.

It was previously announced the new season would follow 30-year-old Lizzie living in New York and working as an apprentice to an interior decorator, with original stars Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas also returning as Lizzie's family.

The Love, Simon spin-off, titled Love, Victor, stars Michael Cimino and will debut on Hulu in June. The movie's lead, Nick Robinson, will narrate the 10-episode first season.