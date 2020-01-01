Eric Bana to write and direct biopic about biking hero Mike Hailwood

Eric Bana is to write, co-direct, and star in a biopic about motorcycle racing legend Mike 'The Bike' Hailwood.

The Australian actor will write the screenplay, co-direct with Robert Connolly, and appear as late British biker Hailwood, who became one of the greatest motorsports racers ever after winning the Isle of Man race, one of the most treacherous driving courses, 12 times before his retirement in 1967.

The film will focus on Hailwood attempting to make a comeback after an 11-year hiatus by returning to the formidable race in 1978.

Bana's Pick Up Truck Pictures and Connolly's Arenamedia partnered together to secure the rights to Hailwood's story from his family.

"We are absolutely thrilled that Eric Bana and Robert Connolly have taken Mike's story to adapt into a feature film about his historic 'comeback' race win," said Hailwood's widow Pauline and their son David in a statement, according to Deadline. "We are delighted that Mike will be depicted by Eric Bana, an actor with an immense passion and knowledge of motorsports, Mike's career, and a rider himself."

Bana, who loves "all things two-wheeled, four-wheeled, and occasionally one-wheeled," according to his Twitter bio, is reuniting with Connolly on the project. They previously worked together on The Dry, the upcoming adaptation of author Jane Harper's novel of the same name.

Bana previously directed 2009 sports documentary, Love the Beast, which explores his love of motorsports, but the biopic will mark his first time directing a narrative feature film.

The 51-year-old, who is known for films such as Munich, Hulk, and The Time Traveler's Wife, was previously seen on TV in the miniseries Dirty John alongside Connie Britton and Juno Temple.