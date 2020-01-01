Phoebe Waller-Bridge worked closely with Daniel Craig on No Time To Die script

Phoebe Waller-Bridge was "constantly in touch" with Daniel Craig while helping tweak the script for No Time To Die.

Last year, it was revealed that the Fleabag and Killing Eve creator was brought in at the last minute to work on the upcoming 25th Bond movie, which stars Craig as the British super spy.

Waller-Bridge told British newspaper The Independent that she had been dreaming about the possibility of one day working on a James Bond film when she got the call asking her to join the writing team.

"The strangest thing is, is that I'd really... I had been sort of dreaming about the idea of it only a few months beforehand. I was like, 'Oh, wouldn't it be cool to be involved in a Bond film' to sort of just put that there in the ether. And then it just came around," she explained.

And leading man Craig, who personally recommended that Waller-Bridge should be hired to tweak the script, was hands-on throughout the whole process.

"You know, Daniel is really, really involved from the beginning. (I had) so many great conversations with him about it, constantly in touch with him about it," the three-time Emmy winner gushed. "So it's a big sort of melting pot of everybody's ideas the whole time."

The 34-year-old also revealed that she was asked to do "dialogue polishes" on the script that was co-written by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and director Cary Joji Fukunaga.

"It's about just offering different alternatives... they did give me some scenes and then be like, 'Can you write some alternatives for this?' or have another idea about where it could go in the middle or how it would end. And then I would just give them options and various scenes and then they would take what they want," she shared.

No Time to Die will be in cinemas from 2 April.