NEWS Ben Affleck 'very grateful' to co-parent his children with Jennifer Garner







Ben Affleck wants his children to always know how much he cares about and respects their mother Jennifer Garner.



The actor shares three children with Jennifer - Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, seven.



But while the couple split in 2015 after 10 years of marriage, they have remained close as friends and as co-parents.



Speaking to People magazine about the importance of his relationship with the star, he stated: "It's important for my kids to know that I respect and care about Jen and she treats me the same way. I have a lot of respect and gratitude toward her. And I wish her the very best.



"I'm very grateful and respectful of her. Our marriage didn't work, and that's difficult. Both of us really believe that it's important for kids to see their parents respect one another and get along, whether they're together or not."



He added: "When you have children with somebody, you're connected to them forever. And I'm very lucky she is the mother of my children."



Ben's remarks come just days after he called his divorce from Jennifer the "biggest regret of his life" in an interview with The New York Times. And in his chat with People, the 47-year-old noted that as a child of divorced parents himself, it's not something he ever wanted his offspring to have to go through.



Yet, to make the situation as easy as possible for their kids, Ben and Jennifer vowed to be as honest with them as they could be.



"My parents got divorced when I was young and I know how painful that is, and I knew that they (my kids) would have to go through that publicly. But kids are resilient. They appreciate the truth," he added.