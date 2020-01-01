NEWS Gwyneth Paltrow takes coronavirus precautions on trip to Paris Newsdesk Share with :







Gwyneth Paltrow has drawn on her experience of starring in the movie Contagion by donning an anti-germ face mask while travelling to Paris, France.



The French capital is the latest part of the world to be hit by the disease, with one person dying overnight after being infected, one of more than 80,000 cases and more than 2,700 deaths worldwide - the majority of which have been in mainland China.



With Paris Fashion Week still ongoing, despite the health scare, the star is flying into France - but told her Instagram followers she is being extra-cautious.



Posting a picture of herself in a luxury Airinum mask that covered the lower half of her face, she wrote: "En route to Paris. Paranoid? Prudent? Panicked? Placid? Pandemic? Propaganda?



"Paltrow’s just going to go ahead and sleep with this thing on the plane. I’ve already been in this movie. Stay safe. Don’t shake hands. Wash hands frequently."



Her reference to having "already been in this movie" is a nod to Steven Soderbergh's 2011 pandemic thriller Contagion, in which she plays one of the earliest victims of a deadly pandemic virus, which she brings to the U.S.

Efforts to stop the spread of the virus have resulted in the cancellation and postponement of concerts, events and sports matches across the world.