Ana de Armas prefers to be single

The 'No Time to Die' actress - who previously dated Hollywood agent Kevin Huvane - suggested she had been in relationships with the "wrong" people in the past so would rather be alone.



She said: "I've had company here, but it's been the wrong company so I prefer to be alone."



The Cuban actress is grateful to her family for teaching her "about men and boundaries and how to speak out" before she embarked on her Hollywood career and blasted people who question her rise to success.



She told America's Vanity Fair magazine: "For anyone who ever questions or how did I get to do this or that, f**k them. They will not get to spend their New Year's with me. They are not the people whose opinion I should care about. They are not the people I share my happiness with.



"I've never had an agenda. All I want to do is work. All I want to do is get something challenging and prove to myself that I can do it."



When she returns home to Cuba, the 31-year-old star takes very few of her own belongings but instead fills her suitcases with things people need.



She explained: "I came straight from Havana, so I've been wearing my plane clothes. My suitcases go full of clothing or medicine or supplies--whatever people need--and come back empty. My stylist gave me this Saint Laurent suit so I'd look cool. I don't wear this in real life."



And Ana insisted Hollywood isn't her "reality".



She said: "I have great friends, and incredible things have happened for me here, but the lifestyle and the exposure and the constant business situations are not for me. I like talking about life and art and babies and pets. Acting is what I love to do, but I can't talk about it, not all the time."