Rebel Wilson insists Duke and Duchess of Cambridge 'liked' her royal jokes at 2020 BAFTAs

Rebel Wilson has assured fans that British royals Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge were not offended by her jokes at the 2020 BAFTA Awards.

The Australian actress took to the stage at London's Royal Albert Hall to present the Best Director gong to eventual winner Sam Mendes for 1917, but not before she had her say on a few headline-hitting topics.

"It really is great to be here at the Royal Andrew- I mean the Royal Harry, no sorry - Royal Phil - ah, at this royal palace," Rebel began, as she made reference to the royal scandal over Prince Andrew's friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Harry's decision to leave his position as a senior member of the British royal family.

Reports suggested the star had offended the royals, who were sat in the front row of the audience, but the Pitch Perfect actress insisted on Australian radio show Fitzy & Wippa on Wednesday that there was no backlash.

"People say they are outraged but William and Kate have such good senses of humour," she said. "There was no backlash or anything from that. I think they like a few jokes at times."

Rebel also confirmed she had spoken to the couple's private secretary following her performance and was told the pair had found her routine amusing.

During the skit, the Bridesmaids star also poked fun at Cats, in which she starred, and touched upon the lack of female nominees in the Best Director category.

"I look at the exceptional, daring talent nominated in this category and I don't think I could do what they do. Honestly, I just don't have the balls," she quipped, referring to the all-male Best Director category.