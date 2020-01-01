Cynthia Nixon highlights impossible standards women face in new video

Cynthia Nixon appears in a new video highlighting the impossible standards women face in society.

The Sex and the City actress, who quit films and TV to focus on politics and ran for Governor of New York in 2018, is the face of the powerful clip, which is based on a 2017 blog post by Camille Rainville titled Be A Lady, They Said.

During the speech, the star highlights the ways women are forced into conflicting situations by society, and covers topics from weight, to fashion, diet, and mannerisms.

"Be a lady they said. Your skirt is too short. Your shirt is too low. Your pants are too tight. Don't show so much skin. Don't show your thighs. Don't show your breasts," she begins. "Don't be too fat. Don't be too thin. Don't be too large. Don't be too small. Eat up. Slim down. Stop eating so much. Don't eat too fast. Order a salad."

She continues: "Don't eat carbs. Skip dessert. You need to lose weight. Fit into that dress. Go on a diet. Watch what you eat. Eat celery. Chew gum.

"Drink lots of water. You have to fit into those jeans. God, you look like a skeleton."

The video, which was produced for Girls, Girls, Girls magazine, also criticises how women's bodies are constantly examined and commented on and addresses victim-blaming culture.

It had been shared tens of thousands of times and racked up over two million hits so far.