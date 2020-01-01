The Young and the Restless co-creator dies

The co-creator behind longrunning U.S. soap operas The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful has died.

Lee Phillip Bell passed away on Tuesday (25Feb20), aged 91.

She was a top broadcast journalist in her native Chicago, Illinois before teaming up with her husband, TV writer William J. Bell, to create The Young and the Restless in 1973.

The show was such a hit, it spawned a spin-off, The Bold and the Beautiful, in 1987, with Lee serving as executive producer of both series in the 1980s.

The soaps became a family business, with their son, Bradley Bell, becoming an executive producer and head writer for The Bold and the Beautiful, while his sister, Lauralee Bell, began portraying model-turned-lawyer Christine 'Cricket' Blair from 1983.

Their brother, William James Bell, also serves as president of the family's company, Bell-Phillip Television Productions, Inc.

In a statement announcing Lee's death, her kids say: "Our mother was a loving and supportive wife, mother and grandmother. Gracious and kind, she enriched the lives of all who knew her. We will miss her tremendously."

Lee previously earned a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series for her work on The Young and the Restless in 1975, while she received the Daytime Emmys' Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007.

Her husband died in 2005.