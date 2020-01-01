George Clooney 'surprised and saddened' by coffee firm's alleged links to child labour

George Clooney has vowed to take action after the coffee company he has endorsed on TV for years was linked to a child labour investigation.

The movie star, who has fronted international commercials for Nespresso over the past four years, is "surprised and saddened" by the findings of a new Channel 4 TV expose in the U.K., in which Guatemalan farmers, who allegedly supply Nespresso with beans, appeared to employ children.

Journalist Anthony Barnett uncovered the story after he and a film crew accessed one remote farm and shot footage of the youngsters at work in the fields.

Nespresso bosses, who claim to source all of their beans ethically, have promised "work will be done" to improve conditions, according to TMZ.

Clooney adds, "Having grown up working on a tobacco farm from the time I was 12, I’m uniquely aware of the complex issues regarding farming and child labour.

"That’s why I joined the Sustainability advisory board of Nespresso seven years ago along with the Rainforest Alliance, Fair Trade International, and the Fair Labour Association among many others with the goal then, as it remains to this day to improve the lives of farmers.

"It is also imperative to have talented investigative reporters showing the board where they have yet to succeed... Clearly this board and this company still have work to do."

Nespresso bosses have stalled purchases of coffee from farms in Guatemala "until the investigation is closed".

Barnett's news piece will air on an upcoming episode of Channel 4 show Dispatches.