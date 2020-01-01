NEWS Laura Prepon and Ben Foster welcome second child Newsdesk Share with :







Laura Prepon and Ben Foster have welcomed their second child.



The Orange is the New Black actress announced the news on Instagram on Wednesday, when she shared a sweet photo of herself gazing at the infant cradled in her arms as she kissed the newborn's hand.



"Welcoming home our new bundle of love," she wrote in the caption. "Overwhelmed with gratitude."



Her OITNB co-star Uzo Aduba reacted to the news in the comments, by posting, "YAAASSSSSSSS!!!!!!!! Happy Happy Birthday. Love you lady!" while Natasha Lyonne shared a series of heart eyes emojis.



Chelsea Handler also added, "Happy birthday to mommy and baby!! Love you," and Dwayne Johnson wrote, "Beautiful!! Congrats."



Prepon's birth announcement came a day after she revealed to her Instagram followers that she would be taking some time out from her YouTube channel for maternity leave.



"Hey guys, I am going on maternity leave. This little bun in the oven is cooked and will be joining us any day now," she said in a video. "So I’m not going to be posting videos on YouTube for three to four weeks, I will still be active a little bit on social media."



The 39-year-old and Foster are also parents to daughter Ella, who was born in 2017. The couple wed in 2018.