NEWS Lesley Manville mutes Liam Neeson's text messages Newsdesk Share with :







Lesley Manville has had to mute her Ordinary Love co-star Liam Neeson on WhatsApp because he can't stop sending her notes and messages.



The pair plays husband and wife in the new film, and as they became so close during the shoot, they are now social media pals.



At first, Manville loved Neeson's late-night notes, but she has since had to silence him - because he sends too many.



"He will not stop WhatsApping me!" the 63-year-old groaned to WENN. "He's a famous bad sleeper, Liam, so he stays up late (in New York) watching crime dramas and reading and I'm in London, and he's often still awake at four or five (in the morning).



"So, he'll be sending messages to me while I'm asleep! It used to go 'Ping!' and I thought, 'Oh that's Liam.' I hadn't until recently learned that you can mute somebody on WhatsApp. But I've muted him now. I didn't have the heart to tell him that though."



The closeness between the two proved helpful when lightening the mood on the set of the difficult film, in which Manville plays a woman grappling with breast cancer.



"It's a risk, when you cast two actors that don't know each other, to do something intimate, and they got lucky because we did just hit it off and it was all easy," she previously said in a chat with Collider. "I know that's a really strange thing to say about a film with such difficult subject matter and definitely challenging scenes, but we just got on with it. There was never any going up and saying, 'I'm going to do a difficult scene now, so don't talk to me.'"