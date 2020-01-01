Elisabeth Moss helped edit The Invisible Man script to ensure female perspective

Elisabeth Moss carefully read over Leigh Whannell's The Invisible Man script to ensure it did right by the female point of view.

The Handmaid's Tale star appears in the upcoming movie as Cecilia Kass, who manages to escape an abusive relationship but soon finds herself being stalked by her ex, who has found a way to make himself invisible.

Speaking to Esquire magazine, Moss revealed the Saw filmmaker asked her to look over his screenplay, which is based on a novel by H. G. Wells, to make sure what he wrote felt accurate from a woman's perspective.

"I mean, this was written by a man. He wrote it brilliantly. It's a beautiful script and what's on the screen is very, very close to what he wrote. But he also had the intelligence to ask me, as soon as I was cast: 'Can you please tell me what I did wrong here? What did I miss? You're a woman, you're coming at this from a completely different perspective. What can I put in here that will be true to being a female?'" she recalled.

"Most men that I've dealt with, and worked with, have that frame of mind. So, I think that is important, and I think that most smart men know that. But there are some dummies out there."

She also revealed that Whannell spoke to victims of domestic abuse to help inform his script.

"Leigh had already spoken to victims of abuse, so he shared what he had learned with me. And I've done my own research over the years, especially with Handmaid's Tale. So, I've been, unfortunately, looking at it for a while," the 37-year-old explained.

The Invisible Man hits cinemas from Friday.