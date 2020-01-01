James Mangold in talks to replace Steven Spielberg as director of Indiana Jones 5

James Mangold is reportedly in early talks to take over directing duties from Steven Spielberg on Indiana Jones 5.

The 73-year-old filmmaker is handing over the reigns to another director for the first time in the franchise's 39-year history, but will still remain on the upcoming project as a hands-on producer, according to editors at Variety.

Two-time Oscar nominee Mangold, who recently helmed Ford v Ferrari starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale, has yet to comment on the report.

After a long development process to get the fifth Indiana Jones movie off the ground, Spielberg was reportedly keen to hand the reigns of the much-loved action saga to a new generation of filmmakers, a source close to the director told the outlet.

Reports that a fifth movie was in the works have been swirling since 2016, when Disney announced that the movie would be released in 2019. However, various issues delayed the project, prompting the studio to set a new release date of July 2021.

Harrison Ford, who will be reprising his role as the whip-cracking archaeology professor-turned-adventurer, confirmed earlier this month that filming would finally begin in April or May.

"I'm gonna start doing Indiana Jones in about two months. I'm always delighted to come back to these characters," he told CBS Sunday Morning.

It's a busy year for Mangold, who is already attached to two direct two big projects, including the Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothee Chalamet, and an adaptation of Don Winslow's novel The Force, with leading man Matt Damon.

Spielberg, who has directed every Indiana Jones movie from Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981 to Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in 2008, is currently in post-production on the remake of classic musical West Side Story.