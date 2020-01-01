NEWS Daniel Radcliffe had to give up gaming apps because they were consuming all his free time Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Guns Akimbo' actor - who is in a relationship with Erin Darke - joked he began "pushing away" people away because of his obsession but admitted they were the ideal distraction on set.



He told 'People Now': "I used to play tons of games and I had to stop, I was pushing away the people I love, I wasn't doing anything else.



"It's particularly easy when you're on set, when you've got three minutes it's perfect - I'll distract myself with this thing - but yeah, I had to stop."



The 30-year-old actor has previously admitted he turned to alcohol in his late teens to cope with the attention playing Harry Potter had brought him.



He said: "There is an awareness that I really struggled with, particularly in my late teens when I was going out to places for the first time where you would feel - again, it could have largely been in my head - where you would feel watched when you went into a bar, when you went into a pub. In my case, the quickest way to forget you were being watched was to get very drunk. Then as you get very drunk, you become aware, 'Oh, people are watching more now because now I'm getting very drunk, so I should probably drink more to ignore that more.' It can affect your psyche."



Daniel was known for having a wilder lifestyle when he was younger but he insists that now he is "much happier" without that life.



He added: "I don't miss it generally now at all. I know that varies for some people. When I think of the sort of chaos I used to invite into my life, I'm really much happier now.



"I think there was some part of me that was like, 'Actors have to be crazy cool drunks. I have to live up to this weird image that I had in my head of what it means to be a famous actor.'"