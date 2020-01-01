Eva Mendes open to reuniting with Will Smith on Hitch sequel

Eva Mendes wants to reunite with Will Smith for a sequel to their romantic comedy Hitch.

In the 2005 movie, the actress starred as gossip columnist Sara Melas, who is pursued by professional dating consultant Alex 'Hitch' Hitchens, played by Smith.

But during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mendes was shocked to discover that it's been 15 years since the popular flick was released.

"You're kidding? Oh my God. What the hell? You know what? It's time for a Hitch 2. Will, let's do this. Hitch 2," she exclaimed, before adding that she has an idea for a potential plot for the movie involving Hitch losing his job as he's forced to compete with modern technology. "It'd be in the world of all these dating apps. What would Hitch do? He'd be out of a job."

Mendes, who shares daughters Esmeralda, five, and three-year-old Amada with partner Ryan Gosling, has taken a step back from Hollywood since becoming a mother.

Parenthood has greatly affected the types of roles she'd go for, and the star refuses to appear in any movie that has violence or sexual scenes.

"Acting is something that I will always love. It's just like now that I have children, I'm kind of extreme," the 45-year-old explained. "There's just so many things I won't do. Like I won't do most of the movies I've done in the past. A lot of things are off that list.

"So, I'm basically like, 'Disney, I'm all yours, Disney. That's all that's left!"

While she's not plotting her return to the big screen just yet, Mendes is onboard with the idea of being a Disney villain, not a princess.

"I'm more of the Ursula type. I like the villains of the Disney movies," she admitted. "They're fun."