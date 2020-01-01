NEWS Letitia Wright to star in The Silent Twins Newsdesk Share with :







Letitia Wright is to star in a thriller about The Silent Twins.



The Black Panther actress will star alongside British newcomer Tamara Lawrance in a movie about June and Jennifer Gibbons, who became known as The Silent Twins because they refused to communicate with anyone other than each other and developed their own language, according to Deadline. It was not announced which sister Wright will be playing.



The story will follow the lives of the real-life identical twins, who grew up in Wales, as their isolation leads to petty crime and violence and their eventual stint in England's high-security Broadmoor mental health hospital. The girls eventually decided that they could only be free if one of them died.



The drama, which is due to begin filming in April, marks the first English-language feature from Polish director Agnieszka Smoczynska, who is known for indie films The Lure and Fugue. Andrea Seigel has written a script based on the non-fiction book The Silent Twins by investigative journalist Marjorie Wallace, who covered the Gibbons' hospitalisation at the time for Britain's The Sunday Times.



The story of the twins has previously been seen onscreen in 1986 BBC TV drama The Silent Twins and 1994 BBC documentary Silent Twin - Without My Shadow.



Wright, 26, was last seen as Shuri in Avengers: Endgame last year. Her upcoming projects include Kenneth Branagh's remake of Agatha Christie's Death on the Nile, which stars Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer, sci-fi romance Hold Back the Stars alongside John Boyega, and Steve McQueen's upcoming TV series Small Axe, which also stars Boyega.