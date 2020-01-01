NEWS Macaulay Culkin has landed a major new TV role after signing up to 'American Horror Story' Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Home Alone' actor has joined the star-studded cast for the 10th series of the horror TV anthology series, and he will appear alongside the likes of Kathy Bates and Sarah Paulson in the new season.



Creator Ryan Murphy took to Instagram to share two short videos confirming who will be in the 10th season, with names appearing in front of the backdrop of the ocean.



The first video stated: "Kathy Bates, Macaulay, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters."

And the second confirmed Lily Rabe and Finn Wittrock will be starring in the show.



It read: "Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock. American Horror Story. Season 10."



Former child actor Macaulay - who appeared in movies 'Richie Rich', 'My Girl', and the first two films in the 'Home Alone' franchise - has had small guest star TV roles, but hasn't appeared as a series regular on the small screen.



The 39-year-old actor recently starred in one episode of US comedy web series 'Dollface', opposite his girlfriend Brenda Song, and appeared as himself in eight episodes of 'The Jim Gaffigan Show' between 2015 and 2016.



Sarah's season 10 return comes after she recently admitted she wanted to head back to 'American Horror Story' with Evan Peters.



The 45-year-old actress said: "I would like to do something with Evan.



"I miss Evan and I miss acting with Evan. So I'd love to have that experience again. If he'll come back, I'm back.

"It's hard to not be a part of it. I would love to [return for Season 10]. I need to be a part of it again."



Both actors opted to sit out of the ninth series, 'American Horror Story: 1984'.