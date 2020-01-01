NEWS Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid are 'better than before' after their brief split Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Friends' star called off her engagement to the Snow Patrol rocker a couple of years ago but they are now back together and stronger than ever, although living on different continents with him in London and Courteney residing in Los Angeles.



She said: "We broke off our engagement and he moved to England, then we got back together, and it's actually better than before. Yes it is far, but I love London ... I don’t like the flight home, it’s long, you can’t sleep, I hate it, but we just make it work. He has been spending time here and then I go there and we try not to spend more than two or three weeks apart. We are not married but it is not an elephant in the room for us, we're OK. Either way, whatever happens we are just focusing on the goodness of where we are."



And whilst the 55-year-old actress is 12 years Johnny's senior, she insists she doesn't "worry" about the age difference anymore like she used to previously.



She shared: "He's younger than me and with any other guy that would be the hardest thing in the world, but looks are not that important to him or his family. External beauty isn’t even on his radar. I used to worry about the age difference, but I don't think it matters. He appreciates beauty, but it’s deeper than that. It's deeper for me too, but luckily I find him gorgeous and extremely sexy ... I feel like I'm 34. I feel better than I've ever felt in my entire life. I take much better care of myself now."



Courteney used to obsess over her looks and turned to plastic surgery in a bid to feel younger, but has since realised it was too much.



She told The Sun newspaper: "Hollywood - this business - makes it harder. I grew up thinking that appearance was the most important thing. That's kind of sad because it got me in trouble. I was trying so hard to keep up, and I actually made things worse. What would end up happening is that you go to a doctor who would say, 'You look great, but what would help is a little injection here or filler there'.



"So you walk out and you don’t look so bad and you think, 'No one noticed - it's good.' Then somebody tells you about another doctor, 'This person's amazing. They do this person who looks so natural.' You meet them and they say, 'You should just do this.' The next thing you know you’re layered and layered and layered. You have no idea because it’s gradual until you go, 'Oh s**t, this doesn’t look right.'"