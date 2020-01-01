NEWS Helen Mirren 'applauds' Duke and Duchess of Sussex for quitting royal family Newsdesk Share with :







Helen Mirren "applauds" Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's decision to quit as senior British royals.



The couple will officially step down as senior royals at the end of March and spend its new independent life between North America and the U.K.



Mirren, who won an Oscar for her portrayal of Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in 2006's The Queen, is delighted that they are making the right decision for themselves, but is sad the royals have lost a "charming" addition to their number.



"I think their instincts are absolutely right, and I applaud them for it," she told Variety at the Berlin Film Festival. "Hugely actually. Of course, it is complicated.



"Meghan Markle was a fantastic addition to the royal family - charming, did everything right, was gracious, was sweet natured, and seemed to be ... Wow! What a lovely addition. Didn't seem to be neurotic... So, I think it is a loss in a way, but at the same time I think their instincts are absolutely correct."



The couple's decision came after they had been at war with the British media over its treatment of Meghan, due to a slew of negative newspaper articles, including many focusing on her relationship with her estranged father.

Mirren blamed the media for driving the former Suits star away from royal duties and joked that she'll probably be next in the U.K. tabloids' sights.



"I think it will all, hopefully, sort itself out, and the tabloid pearl-clutchers will get over their trauma at not having someone to attack all the time. They'll find another victim... probably me," she added.



The 74-year-old is receiving an Honorary Golden Bear award at the German movie event, which concludes on Sunday.