Kourtney Kardashian 'hit a wall' before taking break from reality TV show

Kris Jenner has opened up about her daughter Kourtney Kardashian's decision to take a break from their family TV show.



Kourtney, who shares sons Mason, 10, and Reign, five, and seven-year-old daughter Penelope with ex Scott Disick, recently announced she planned to scale back appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in order to spend more time with her children.



However, Kris confirmed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday that the 40-year-old was filming again.



"I think she just needed a bit of a break. You know how we all hit a tipping point, and she hit a wall," she explained. "She was frustrated, and she felt under-appreciated and her sisters didn't appreciate her boundaries, so I think after taking a little bit of time off, she's seen the light."



While Kourtney has returned to the fold for the show's 18th season, which debuts in the U.S. on Thursday night, in a new teaser trailer, she is seen engaging in a physical fight with sister Kim Kardashian.