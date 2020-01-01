NEWS Sofia Vergara joins America's Got Talent judging panel Newsdesk Share with :







Sofia Vergara has found her first major TV gig since wrapping Modern Family as a judge on America's Got Talent.



Vergara and a returning Heidi Klum will replace Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough on the show this summer.

Union and Hough left the show last year after one season.



Vergara and Klum will join AGT creator and executive producer Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel, as well as host Terry Crews.



"I'm so happy to join my new family on AGT," the 47-year-old said. "This is a new and exciting next chapter for me and I'm extremely proud to be the first Latin judge on the show. I can't wait to watch all the talent and have fun with all you guys!"



"I'm so excited to be back at AGT with Simon, Howie and Terry," added Klum. "The fact that Sofia Vergara is joining us is the icing on an already delicious cake."



Vergara has just completed an 11-season run as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on hit TV comedy Modern Family.