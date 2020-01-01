Christina Aguilera confirms she's recorded 'new material' for Mulan

Christina Aguilera has recorded new material for Disney's upcoming live-action Mulan.

The Genie in a Bottle hitmaker made the surprise announcement during her Xperience residency show in Las Vegas on Wednesday night, according to editors at Entertainment Weekly.

"The live-action Mulan is coming out by the way. You have to go see it. I recorded a new Reflection and new material for the movie. I've been working on that, but this is the original," she told the crowd, before launching into the hit tune.

Reflection, written by Matthew Wilder and David Zippel, was performed onscreen in the 1998 original animated classic by Broadway star Lea Salonga, but Aguilera released a version of the song as her first-ever single, which launched her pop career at the age of 17.

The upcoming remake stars newcomer Liu Yifei as the titular character, alongside Jason Scott Lee and Jet Li, and follows the story of a young Chinese woman who disguises herself as a male warrior and joins the army in order to save her ailing father.

Director Niki Caro previously explained her version doesn't include any musical numbers but insisted she honours the original Oscar-nominated soundtrack in a different way.

"I mean, back to the realism question - we don't tend to break into song when we go to war. Not that I'm saying anything against the animation," the filmmaker said at a press presentation, reported Digital Spy. "The songs are brilliant, and if I could squeeze them in there, I would have. But we do honour the music from the animation in a very significant way."

Mulan hits cinemas from 25 March.