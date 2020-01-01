NEWS Gisele Bundchen feels like a 'bonus mom' to her stepson Newsdesk Share with :







The 39-year-old supermodel "doesn't like" the word stepmom because her husband Tom Brady's 12-year-old son Jack - who he has with former partner Bridget Moynahan - is such a "blessing" in her life.



Gisele was asked during a fan Q+A session on her Instagram Story how it feels to "be a stepmom" and replied: "I don't like the word 'stepmom'. I like the word 'bonus mom' because I feel like it's a blessing in my life. I feel so lucky that I got to have an extra wonderful little angel in my life."



Gisele - who has Benjamin, 10, and Vivian, seven, with her husband of 11 years - insisted there's no "secret recipe" to fitting family time with the kids around their busy schedules.



She said: "I think we just try our best to be present with the kids when we are with the kids."



Instead, the couple focus on "quality of time" and think it's important to be "fully there with them" and "really listening to them".



She added: "I think it's not so much the amount of time. I think it's the quality of time."



Gisele wants to create a "loving and safe" family environment and she and Tom are never afraid to hide their affection for one another or for the children as they are "constantly giving them kisses and hugs".



She said: "I think what's really important as well is the energy that is around the children.



"I think they really see how much we love each other and how much we support each other."



The Brazilian beauty insisted she and her 42-year-old NFL player spouse never fight.



She said: "We never raise our voices. We never have arguments. We just talk things over if we have any issues."