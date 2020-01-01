NEWS Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson delighted to cameo in Taylor Swift's new video Newsdesk Share with :







The 47-year-old actor - who lent his voice to the male character the star plays in the promo clip - has congratulated his friend on the "great message" she is promoting in her new track 'The Man' and admitted it was an honour to be involved in the project, though joked he wants to do more with her next time around.



He tweeted: "Congrats my friend! My pleasure to voice THE MAN. What a transformation and more importantly, great message about women's equality and the importance of straight up being kind and good to people. Next we sing our duet. You bring the guitar, I'll bring the tequila [guitar and drink emojis] (sic)"



The 'Moana' star's message came in response to Taylor for thanking him for being involved in the project and always being "so supportive" of her work.



She wrote on Twitter: "Just sitting here pondering how happy I am that The Man music video is OUT. I want to say thank you to so many people- Gotta thank @TheRock for voicing The Man and for being so supportive of my music for years (and now my directorial debut!)- (sic)"



The video also features cameo appearances from Taylor's father, Scott Swift, as a tennis umpire, Tik Tok stars Loren Gray, Dominic Toliver and Jayden Bartels, and the 'Me!' hitmaker's stylist and make-up artist, Joseph Cassell and Lorrie Turk.



The 30-year-old star is known for the "Easter eggs", or hidden messages, she puts into her music videos and the imagery in her latest clip seemingly references her feuds with former record label boss Scott Borchetta and music mogul Scooter Braun, who now owns the rights to her early master recordings, notably with a 'No Scooters' sign surrounded by graffiti bearing the titles of her previous albums.