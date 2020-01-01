NEWS The 'Friends' cast only reunited twice since show ended Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Friends' cast have only got together as a group twice since the show ended, Courteney Cox has revealed.



The 55-year-old actress has retained her friendships with Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer since the show ended in 2004 but she admitted it took "forever" for them to all sit down to dinner together again and she wishes they did it more often because they always have "fun".



She said: "It took forever, I don't know how many years, maybe 15 years. We finally all got together and had dinner.



"When we get together, which is never, it just doesn't happen very often, like twice since we ended the show, it's just the most fun. We laugh so hard."



The group will be reuniting again for an upcoming unscripted HBO Max special and Courteney has promised the show will be "fantastic".



She said: "So the exciting thing is that we're all going to get together for the first time, in a room, and actually talk about the show, and it's going to be on HBO Max, and I'm so excited. We're going to have the best time. It's going to be great. But we really haven't all done that and actually sat there and talked about and reminisced about this incredible experience that we had. It's gonna be fantastic."



There have also been rumours of a reboot of the beloved sitcom - which ran for a decade - and if that were to happen, Courteney knows who she'd like to see cast as Matt LeBlanc's character Joey Tribbiani.



Speaking to Kevin Nealon on his YouTube series 'Hiking with Kevin', she said: "Well, Timothée Chalamet can be Joey. He's so great."



The actress also recalled her own stint on the show and admitted she was excited to play Monica Geller as soon as she received the script, though she had no idea just how big the show would be.



She said: "I definitely wanted to do it. I thought it was a really funny script. And, I mean I didn't know it was going to be such a big show. But I thought it was funny for sure."