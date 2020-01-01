Frankie Muniz is a married man

Frankie Muniz has tied the knot with his girlfriend Paige Price.

The Malcolm in the Middle star has confirmed to People that he got married to Price on 21 February, which marked four years to the day from when they first met.

"Every single moment of Feb. 21 was perfect. From the moment of waking up together and jumping on the bed hyping each other up, to helping our wedding planner with setting things up at the venue, all the way to walking down the isle with my best friend hand in hand with our closest friends and family in attendance. Everything was just so us," Muniz, 34, told the publication.

"I always thought it was such a cliche for people to claim their wedding day as the best day of their life, like maybe it was something they had to say... No, my wedding day was literally the best day of my life!"

According to a report by Us Weekly, they tied the knot in Phoenix, Arizona, and Muniz wore a burgundy suit for the nuptials and his bride donned a lace gown.

Price announced their engagement via Instagram in November, 2018.