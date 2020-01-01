NEWS Elisabeth Moss is terrified of water Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Top of the Lake' actress loves "looking at" the coast but isn't a "huge fan" of taking a dip in the ocean because she's worried something will "eat" her.



She said: "I love looking at the ocean and whatnot.



"Beaches, I like all of that. I'm not a huge fan of going in the water. That's my main phobia. There's creatures in there that are going to eat you. I'm just not really comfortable with that."



The 'Invisible Man' star is also uneasy when she goes to very quiet places because she's used to the hustle and bustle of city life.



Discussing her fears with Entertainment Weekly, she explained: "I was at Sundance in Park City, Utah, and it was so quiet. I'm a city girl. I find comfort in being surrounded by people and there being a constant din of noise.



"Water? We're never going to become friends. It's fine. Silence, I actually think is a good thing. But I'm not used to it."



And when it comes to movies, there's nothing Elisabeth finds scarier than 2008's 'The Strangers'.



She said: "That [movie] is brilliant. The director's move to put the final scene in daylight is absolutely terrifying."

The 37-year-old star recently admitted she was "scared out of her skin" when she saw her own new movie, 'The Invisible Man', for the first time.



She said: "I watched it by myself in a screening room and I was a little bit nervous because I worked very hard on this movie and I wanted it to be good.



"But - and this was what excited me the most - I literally jumped. Like, nine times.



"I was actually out of my skin. I had those classic jump scares that we were going for.



"That was the most important thing to me, 'Please, please, let it be scary!'



"And then the second thing I was happy about was to see that this is just a really good movie.



"A thrilling, character-driven film."