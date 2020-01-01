NEWS Malika Haqq laughs off speculation she's planning cosmetic surgery after giving birth Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Dash Dolls' star is weeks away from giving birth to her first child with former boyfriend O.T. Genasis and recently sparked rumours she was planning a drastic body change when she welcomed her son into the world after she shared a photo with cosmetic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond.



She captioned the image: "Stopped by just to see my fav @drjasondiamond and I'm fully [booked] for my post pregnancy makeover. I can't wait! (sic)"



But Malika has now insisted she has no intention of having surgery because she "doesn't need" it.



She clarified in her comments: "LOL. Wait, who said I was getting surgery?! I don't need it. Never have, boo boo.

"Folks love to jump to conclusions, LOL. My makeover doesn't require surgery but to each their own.(sic)"

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old star recently praised her former boyfriend for how supportive he's been during her pregnancy.



Posting a picture of herself with O.T. at their baby shower, Malika wrote on Instagram: "Relationships don't always work out the way we would hope but between love & friendship we have created a baby boy that will be here very soon. I've been single the last 8months but I am in no way alone. OT and I have attended every doctors apt and over all loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival. My priority over the past few months has been to nurture and protect my unborn child. Our baby would not be who he is without his father and I thank God for the spirit that grows inside of me. Only thing that matters, we are Baby Flores parents. (sic)"

