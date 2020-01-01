Daniel Craig fakes driving scenes in Bond movies

Daniel Craig has admitted he fakes his driving scenes in the James Bond movies.

The 51-year-old, who is set to play the British spy for the final time in the upcoming 007 movie No Time to Die, has claimed safety standards in Hollywood have changed since Steve McQueen's iconic car chase scene in Bullitt back in 1968, and stunt drivers now do most of the work.

In an interview with Top Gear magazine, Daniel made the surprise confession when he was asked how he has perfected his body language during driving scenes in all five of his Bond films.

"You know we fake it, don't you?" he stated. "The only person who didn't fake it was Steve McQueen. We're not allowed to do that anymore, although I do go driving."

Daniel revealed he was allowed to drive an Aston Martin DB5, which has appeared in the Bond movies since Goldfinger in 1964, and even managed to perform some tricks in the vehicle.

"I was allowed to donut the DB5 in Matera (Italy), which was great," the actor gushed, adding that he was grateful for the "brilliant bunch" of experts who taught him how to master his body language behind the wheel of the car.

Elsewhere in the interview, Daniel noted that he was "emotional" when finishing filming No Time to Die, and revealed his plan to tie in his final outing as Bond back to his debut as the MI6 agent in 2006's Casino Royale.

"I'm just immensely proud of the whole thing, of the five movies. The Bond ecosystem is unique," he shared. "I always had in the back of my mind a story I wanted to tell, and it kind of happened.

"(No Time to Die) movie is about tying all those ends up, about reconnecting him to Casino, really, and that's what we've managed to do."