Liev Schreiber joining Will Smith in King Richard

Liev Schreiber is joining Will Smith in the cast of upcoming sports drama King Richard.

According to editors at The Hollywood Reporter, the actor will play tennis coach Paul Cohen in the movie, a biopic about Venus and Serena Williams' father Richard Williams, as portrayed by Will.

Paul, who had worked with the likes of John McEnroe and Pete Sampras, was brought onboard by Richard to give his daughters lessons.

Liev joins a cast that also includes child stars Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton as the young Venus and Serena, and Aunjanue Ellis as their mother, Oracene Price. Jon Bernthal is attached to portray another tennis coach, Rick Macci.

The film, which is slated for a cinema release in November, is being directed by Monsters and Men's Reinaldo Marcus Green from a script by Zach Baylin.

The narrative is set to show how the uncompromising tennis dad trained his two daughters to play the game on the cracked courts in Compton, Los Angeles, and coached them all the way to Grand Slam wins and all-time greatness.

Producers include Tim White, Trevor White, and James Lassiter, with Allan Mandelbaum, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Caleeb Pinkett serving as executive producers.

Liev most recently wrapped on hit TV series Ray Donovan, which concluded earlier this year after seven seasons. However, he recently hinted to fans that they haven't seen the last of his character.

He will next begin promoting The French Dispatch, a comedy-drama film directed by Wes Anderson and also starring Timothee Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Lea Seydoux, Elisabeth Moss, and Edward Norton.