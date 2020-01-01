Gwyneth Paltrow names Shallow Hal her 'least favourite' movie

Gwyneth Paltrow considers Shallow Hal to be her "least favourite" movie role.

The Oscar-winning actress made the revelation while she took part in The BFF Test for Netflix's social media channels to promote her show The Goop Lab.

Her assistant and close friend Kevin Keating had to test his knowledge about Gwyneth by answering questions about her, and during the game, he was asked to name his pal's "least favourite performance".

Kevin immediately guessed the Farrelly brothers' 2001 comedy and Gwyneth nodded enthusiastically and added, "Exactly."

"I'm not sure who told you to do that one. But it wasn't me. Not around for that," said Keating, and the 47-year-old replied, "That was before your time, see what happened? Disaster."

In the film, Jack Black plays the superficial Hal, who only falls for physically beautiful women. But after hypnosis, he sees only inner beauty and falls in love with the obese Rosemary. Gwyneth played the physical ideal seen only by Hal, and wore a bodysuit for her performance as the plus-size character Rosemary.

The Iron Man star previously opened up about wearing the fat suit while promoting the movie.

"The first day I tried (the fat suit) on, I was in the Tribeca Grand (hotel) and I walked through the lobby," she told W magazine. "It was so sad; it was so disturbing. No one would make eye contact with me because I was obese. I was wearing this black shirt with big snowmen on it. For some reason, the ... clothes they make for women that are overweight are horrible. I felt humiliated because people were really dismissive."