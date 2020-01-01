Kim Kardashian shares stunning new wedding snaps ahead of sixth anniversary

Kim Kardashian has treated fans to a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her 2014 wedding to Kanye West.

The KKW Beauty mogul recently took to Instagram to share the snaps, ahead of the couple's sixth wedding anniversary this summer, as she announced that her Mrs. West make-up collection was back in stock.

The photos feature the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star having her make-up and hair done ahead of exchanging her vows, along with glimpses of her trying on her custom-made Givenchy wedding dress.

There were also photos of the couple together, including a shot of the pair standing at the altar with beaming smiles, after being pronounced husband and wife.

Filming some items from the collection, Kim wrote: "P.S. Andrea Bocelli performed at my wedding! He's my favourite singer."

Kim, 39, and Kanye wed in Florence, Italy at a 16th-century-era fortress, as this was the city where they conceived their eldest daughter North.

The night before the wedding, they flew guests to Paris, France for a party in the city ahead of the big day.