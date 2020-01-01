NEWS Renee Zellweger plans to 'sit still for a second' before pursuing new projects Newsdesk Share with :







The 50-year-old actress took home her second Best Actress Oscar earlier this month for her starring role in Judy Garland biopic ‘Judy’, but doesn’t plan on throwing herself into more work just yet, as she’s planning a brief break from her career in order to “take care” of her dogs and recover from a recent illness.



She said: “I’m sitting still for a second. I got to take care of some dogs and get over this flu and then I’ll think about some other things.”



But the star made an exception to attend the Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s annual fundraiser on Thursday (27.02.20), where she received the Courage Award.



Speaking to People magazine on the red carpet, she said of the honour: “For me, this is really about just showing up to support the organisation and the work that they do, and to celebrate the courage of the women who benefit from that work.”



Renee’s mini break comes as she previously took six years away from the spotlight in 2010, after she decided to focus on her mental health.



Last year, she explained: “I wasn’t healthy. I wasn’t taking care of myself. I was the last thing on my list of priorities.”

The ‘Bridget Jones’s Baby’ star went to therapy during her time away from fame, and said the professional help allowed her to navigate her emotions.



She added: “He recognised that I spent 99 percent of my life as the public persona and just a microscopic crumb of a fraction in my real life. I needed to not have something to do all the time, to not know what I’m going to be doing for the next two years in advance. I wanted to allow for some accidents. There had to be some quiet for the ideas to slip in.”



And Renee viewed her break as “important”.



She said: “I had a good five-year period when I was joyful and in a new chapter that no one was even aware of. Six years. It was important, that time. It’s a quieter life, and I love it.”