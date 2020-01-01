Elisabeth Moss desperate to have Meryl Streep on The Handmaid's Tale

Actress Elisabeth Moss would sacrifice her TV salary on The Handmaid's Tale to land Meryl Streep as a guest star.

The 37 year old hasn't been shy about expressing her admiration for her idol Streep as she promotes her new horror film The Invisible Man, and she is desperate to work with the three-time Oscar winner on her dystopian drama series, based on author Margaret Atwood's seminal 1985 novel of the same name.

"I would do anything," gushed Moss, who also serves as an executive producer on The Handmaid's Tale, which is filmed in Canada.

"I would give up my salary, I would give up other actors' salaries! They would too, they would be into it!" she laughed on U.S. daytime show Strahan, Sara and Keke. "We would pool (our funds), we would go, we would personally carry her to Canada!"

However, Moss fears her obsession with Streep could land her at the receiving end of a protective order after naming the acting veteran as the person she would most like to spy on if she was invisible.

"I've never met her. I walked by her on the street once," she shared. "I've never worked with her, obviously. I am obsessed with her... She's a legend...

"But I keep talking about her in interviews, and one of the big questions I get is, 'What would you do if you were invisible?' And I usually answer that I would watch Meryl Streep act up close, as a perf