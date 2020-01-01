America Ferrera checking out of Superstore

Pregnant actress America Ferrera is checking out of hit comedy Superstore after five years on the show.

The Ugly Betty star, who is expecting her second child with husband Ryan Piers Williams, will bow out as big box retail employee Amy at the end of the current fifth season, just days after the series was renewed for a sixth run on U.S. network NBC.

In a statement, Ferrera, who also serves as an executive producer and occasional director on the show, writes, "The last five years on Superstore have been some of the most rewarding, enriching and enjoyable years of my career.

"Producing, directing and acting with this wonderful cast and crew has given me opportunities to grow as a person and storyteller. I'm so grateful to my partners at NBC and Universal Television for the support and belief they have always placed in the show, and I'm most thankful to the brilliant Justin Spitzer for creating the funny, smart and relevant world of Superstore and inviting me to be a part of it.

"As I start the next chapter for my family and career, I wish only the best, and much continued success, to my beloved Superstore family."

Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming at NBC Entertainment, add, "America's immeasurable contributions to 'Superstore,' both in front of and behind the camera as well as an ambassador for the show, can't possibly be quantified. We feel so fortunate to call her both a colleague and friend."

Superstore, which co-stars Ben Feldman and Lauren Ash, also counts Venom director Ruben Fleischer among its executive producers.