Finn Wolfhard stalked by adult Stranger Things fans

Finn Wolfhard is still disturbed that adult Stranger Things fans stalked him when he was a kid.

The 17-year-old star, who plays Mike Wheeler in the hit Netflix sci-fi series, admits he can't forget his memories of being chased down in public after the show became a big hit in 2016.

"When I was 13, some adults followed me back to my condo when I was shooting (horror film) It," he explained to Mastermind magazine. "Stranger Things had just come out, and I was by myself. As I walked faster, they walked faster, and I was getting a bit antsy by the time I got to the door.

"Suddenly, they were like, 'Hey, dude, can we get a selfie?' And I was like, 'No you can't have a selfie! How about don't follow children?'"

Fans were also in hot pursuit when Finn rode in cars.

"I also had my taxi followed and, out of the taxi, the person continued to be pretty relentless," he recalled.

To make things worse, crazed fans also show up when he's performing as a musician, with the star explaining things have become dangerous at concerts, both with his former band Calpurnia and his current group The Aubreys.

"I've had to stop shows because people were getting crushed, and Ryan Reynolds almost got injured in Brazil when he went to the barricade," he shared. "It was lucky that the hundred people who fell over it weren't hurt."