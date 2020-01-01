NEWS Elizabeth Hurley hopes to find true love in her golden years Newsdesk Share with :







Elizabeth Hurley is desperate to find Mr. Right as she enters her golden years.



The 54-year-old Bedazzled actress has been married once, to textile heir Arun Nayar, but the union ended in divorce, and her high-profile romances with Hugh Grant and Australian cricket star Shane Warne also ended in breakups, leaving her still longing for true love.



"I'd definitely be open to the idea of being loved, loving someone, having someone fantastic in my life and sharing it," she tells Tatler magazine of her dream life a decade from now. "I don't know if marriage comes into that, to be honest, because I'm not going to have more children, and I don't need anyone to pay my bills or give me a roof over my head.



"But I would like someone for companionship, fun. I personally have never received a penny from anybody, any boyfriend, any husband, in my entire life. I've never wanted to, I've never needed to."



Elizabeth, who often poses in sexy bikinis in photos posted on social media, also hopes her days of donning skimpy bathing suits online will be over by the time she's in her 60s.



"Please, God, no - I hope not," she said of wearing bikinis in 10 years' time. "Hopefully I'll be getting some interesting work. Hopefully I'll still be living in my house in the country because I love it, and hopefully the garden will be even more exquisite; hopefully my son will be happy... More of the same and better, I guess."