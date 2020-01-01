NEWS Hilary Duff has begged Disney to release the 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot on Hulu Newsdesk Share with :







'Lizzie McGuire' creator Terri Minsky was recently fired from the show's reboot because Disney+ wanted a family-friendly programme and now Hilary, 32, has asked Disney to reconsider their plans for the project.



She wrote on Instagram: "I was incredibly excited to launch "Lizzie" on D+ and my passion remains. However, I feel a huge responsibility to honor the fans' relationship with LIZZIE who, like me, grew up seeing themselves in her.



"I'd be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30 year old's journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating.



"It's important to me that just as her experiences as a preteen/ teenager navigating life were authentic, her next chapters are equally as real and relatable.



"It would be a dream if Disney would let us move the show to Hulu, if they were interested, and I could bring this beloved character to life again."



Meanwhile, Minsky - who left the project in January after two episodes had been filmed - recently shared her hopes that the show can air on a new platform.



Sources told Variety that both Terri and Hilary were keen to make an "adult" version of the teen classic, but the broadcaster wanted something more like the original show for kids and families, even though they were originally on board with the creator's pitch.



Terri told the outlet: "I am so proud of the two episodes we did.



"Hilary has a grasp of Lizzie McGuire at 30 that needs to be seen. It's a wonderful thing to watch.



"I would love the show to exist, but ideally I would love it if it could be given that treatment of going to Hulu and doing the show that we were doing. That's the part where I am completely in the dark.



"It's important to me that this show was important to people. I felt like I wanted to do a show that was worthy of that kind of devotion."



According to Variety, Hilary - who was on honeymoon with Matthew Koma when Terri was fired - is unhappy about the showrunner's dismissal and network bosses are currently looking for someone new to take the helm as they're keen to press on with the show.



A Disney+ spokesperson said: "We paused production on 'Lizzie McGuire' a few weeks ago to allow time for some creative re-development.



"Our goal is to resume production and to tell an authentic story that connects to the millions who are emotionally invested in the character, and a new generation of viewers too."