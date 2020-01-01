NEWS Julia Roberts has splashed out on an $8.3 million home in San Francisco Newsdesk Share with :







The 52-year-old actress bought the 6,245 sq ft home in the exclusive Presidio Heights area of the city via a trust in December 2019.



According to the listing with Sotheby’s International Realty, Julia's lavish new home features a 1000+ bottle wine room, four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a two-car garage, garden and spectacular views of both the Bay and Golden Gate bridges.



The lower two levels include a screening room, a mud room, laundry room and a built-in dog bath

The house was first listed for $10.25 in the summer of 2019, reduced to $9.65 million in September and bought by Julia in December for $8.3 million.



Julia has three children, twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 14 and 12-year-old Henry with husband Danny Moder and she previously claimed that Danny - who she has been married to since 2002 - transformed her life.



Julia said: "I think that first kind of real ... seismic shift was meeting Danny.



"Getting married to Danny. That was the first, like, my life will never be the same in the most incredible, indescribable way.



"I'm more interested in what he has to say or his point of view just more than anybody. Really, we're so lucky in that way. We just really, really like each other and we just enjoy each other's company."



Julia - who was previously married to Lyle Lovett from 1993 until 1995 - also explained how their romance has evolved over the years.



She said: "It just gets deeper, it just gets more complex.



"You're young and you fall in love and go, 'Oh, yeah, we're going to get married and we're going to build a house and will have kids,' and all these things that we all kind of dream of, but you don't know if you're going to like the same couch, and you don't know if he is going to want to get, like, patterned towels.



"Then, of course, the bigger ones are, will you parent in a way that has balance to it, that holds hands in philosophy?



"You just don't know these things until you are right there doing it, and we are so fortunate that there is some kind of inexplicable harmony to the way we do things, because we do things differently ... but there's something together that makes all the sense in the world."