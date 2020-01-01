Hilary Duff: 'It would be a dream to move Lizzie McGuire reboot from Disney+ to Hulu'

Hilary Duff has vented her frustrations over the upcoming Lizzie McGuire reboot at Disney+.

Last month, the project was put on hold as the show's original creator Terri Minsky left the production after filming two episodes, amid claims studio bosses weren't happy with the direction of the revived show was taking.

Earlier this week, Hilary, who plays the title character in the show, hinted she was unhappy with the network, and on Friday, the 32-year-old actress took to Instagram to voice her concerns.

“Was incredibly excited to launch ‘Lizzie’ on D+ and my passion remains!” she wrote. “However, I feel a huge responsibility to honor the fans’ relationship with LIZZIE who, like me, grew up seeing themselves in her.”

She continued: “I’d be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30 year old’s journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating... It’s important to me that just as her experience as a preteen / teenager navigating her life were authentic, her next chapters are equally as real and relatable.”

The star went on to suggest a possible resolution for the issue would be changing network altogether, adding: “It would be a dream if Disney would let us move the show to Hulu, if they were interested, and I could bring this beloved character to life again."

Hilary's post comes after it was reported a TV series loosely based on the 2018 LGBTQ+ coming-of-age movie, Love, Simon, had been dropped by Disney + and picked up by Hulu, as it was apparently not “family friendly” enough.

At the time of the claims, she posted a screenshot of a headline reading, “Love, Simon TV Show Pulled From Disney+ as It’s Not ‘Family-Friendly’," and added: “Sounds familiar…”