Jamie-Lynn Sigler focused on remaining positive during battle with chronic illness

Jamie-Lynn Sigler is focused on staying positive amidst her 18-year battle with multiple sclerosis (MS).

The Sopranos star was diagnosed with MS when she was just 20 years old, and went public with the illness in 2016.

Speaking with People, she confessed that, although she still struggles on a daily basis, she's learned to manage the condition so she can carry on with her life.

"I have my bad days as we all do. I think what has happened is that for me - it was so much about fighting it and keeping it a secret and covering it up," the 38-year-old explained. "Now, it has shifted into this thing where people don't realise... they think with chronic illness it's so much about the way it affects you physically, but emotionally it can really affect you even more."

Explaining she's "figured out how best to function" alongside the condition, Sigler, who shares two sons with her husband, baseball player Cutter Dykstra, added: "I'm realising all of the things it has brought to me, the positive things it has brought to me, and who it has made me today I know I wouldn't be without it.

"Do I wish I didn't have MS? Sure. But it's like my thing in this lifetime and I'm dealing with it the best I can."