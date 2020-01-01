Rosie Perez infuriated by lack of equality in Hollywood movies

Rosie Perez wants more to be done about the "infuriating" lack of female representation in Hollywood movies.

The actress is currently starring alongside Anne Hathaway in Dee Rees' political thriller The Last Thing He Wanted, and in an interview with Variety, she shared her frustration that change wasn't happening in Hollywood quickly enough.

"Do I think things are moving fast enough for women? No, absolutely not," Perez fired. "I hate when they always put us on a certain course that we have to pace ourselves because they need to catch up. It’s infuriating."

"I’m tired of standing in the line. I want to cut the line, and I want fabulous women like Anne and Dee to cut the line too. It’s like, 'Why do we have to wait? Why do we have to pace ourselves because you can’t catch up?'" the Birds of Prey star continued. "So I think that a big change has been coming, but it’s not coming quick enough for me."

Her co-star Anne added that she was sick of talking about equality in Hollywood, because "it's happening".

"Aren’t you ready to stop having this conversation? That’s where I’m at. People are walking the walk, people are doing it," Hathaway shared, adding that people needed to be patient to wait for the changes to take effect.

"It’s happening. No, it’s not happening fast enough. Things are good. Things could get better. Let’s keep going. Let’s not panic and let’s keep talking about it," the Oscar winner explained.