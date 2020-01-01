NEWS Matthew Morrison cried 'uncontrollably' following the death of Kobe Bryant Newsdesk Share with :







The 41-year-old actor has said he was “really shaken up” by the news that the NBA legend had died, also at the age of 41, in January when his private helicopter crashed killing nine people, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.



Matthew explained the tragedy has made him “appreciate how precious life can be”, but was left “sobbing” when he first heard the news whilst he was filming for UK dance competition ‘The Greatest Dancer’, on which he is a judge.

He said: “Kobe Bryant’s recent death really shook me up. He was 41 and I’m 41, and I just found myself uncontrollably crying. It made me appreciate how precious life can be, and taking every moment to tell the ones you love that you love them. I was sobbing in the dressing room at ‘The Greatest Dancer’.”



The ‘Glee’ alum says he is in touch with his emotional side, but can “lose [his] temper” at time, especially when people are late.



He explained: “Oh, I lose my temper. I don’t like waiting and I feel like if you waste my time by me waiting for you, I don’t have time for that. Literally! That’s disrespectful and that bugs me. Even if I mismanage my time and I’m late, I am absolutely fuming.”



And Matthew - who has two-year-old son Revel with his wife Renee Puente - also spoke about the downfalls of life in the spotlight, as he said there are “a whole lot of challenges” to fame that “people don’t warn you about”.



Speaking to the Sunday Mirror’s Notebook magazine, he said: “That it brings a whole lot of challenges people don’t warn you about. Don’t get into this business to be famous. It’s the worst thing you can do.



“Just enjoy having a stage and making people smile. We’ve only got one shot at this thing, so let’s make it count, eh?”