Vanessa Bryant 'devastated' by claims Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies allegedly shared crash photos

Vanessa Bryant is “devastated” by claims Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies have allegedly shared photos of the helicopter crash that killed her husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna.



NBA star Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter were among nine people to lose their lives when his private helicopter crashed in Calabasas in January, and it was recently alleged that police who attended the site of crash have shared photographs of the aftermath.



And following the claims, Kobe’s wife Vanessa has issued a statement through her legal team to condemn the alleged actions of the deputies.



Her lawyer, Gary C. Robb, said in a statement: “Our client, Vanessa Bryant, is absolutely devastated by allegations that deputies from the Lost Hills Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department publicly disseminated photos from the helicopter crash site.



“Mrs. Bryant personally went to the Sheriff’s office on January 26th and requested that the area be designated a no-fly zone and protected from photographers. This was of critical importance to her as she desired to protect the dignity of all the victims, and their families. At that time, Sheriff Alex Villanueva assured us all measures would be put in place to protect the families’ privacy, and it is our understanding that he has worked hard to honour those requests.”



Vanessa’s legal team went on slam the deputies for allegedly committing an “unspeakable violation of human decency and respect”, and requested an investigation into the claims.



The statement continued: “First responders should be trustworthy. It is inexcusable and deplorable that some deputies from the Lost Hills Sheriff’s substation, other surrounding substations and LAFD would allegedly breach their duty. This is an unspeakable violation of human decency, respect, and of the privacy rights of the victims and their families.



“We are demanding that those responsible for these alleged actions face the harshest possible discipline, and that their identities be brought to light, to ensure that the photos are not further disseminated. We are requesting an Internal Affairs investigation of these alleged incidents.



“Mrs. Bryant is grateful to the individual who filed an online complaint exposing these acts of injustice, and for the choice to protect human dignity.”



Vanessa has also shared the statement to her own Instagram page.



Following the 37-year-old beauty’s message, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office issued its own statement, insisting an investigation is ongoing.



They said: “The Sheriff’s Department is aware of recent media reports alleging deputies shared images from the January 26th, 2020 helicopter crash, which tragically claimed the lives of nine people. The facts surrounding these allegations are currently under investigation, as are the effectiveness of existing policies and procedures. The Sheriff is deeply disturbed at the thought deputies could allegedly engage in such an insensitive act. A thorough investigation will be conducted by the Department, with the number one priority of protecting the dignity and privacy of the victims and their families.”