Matthew Morrison strives to 'keep the romance alive' in his marriage

The 'Glee' alum has been married to Renee Puente since 2014, and has said he is a "romantic man" who loves to "shower" his spouse "with love", because he believes maintaining the spark in a marriage is important.



He said: "I am a romantic man and love keeping the romance alive. I think it's so easy when you're falling in love with someone, but keeping the romance alive over a long relationship is the hard part, and that's where the work needs to come in.



"Fortunately, I don't feel like it's work for me. I'm always going to find ways to shower my partner with love."



Matthew has two-year-old son Revel James Makai with Renee, and says welcoming the tot into the world in October 2017 was one of the "most romantic things" they've ever done.



Asked for an example of his romantic gestures, the 41-year-old star said: "Well I gave her a baby! That's a good love gift. I think the most romantic thing I have done is to just travel. I love seeing the world with my wife, and I like surprising her with trips when she doesn't know where we are going.



"We'll show up to an airport and I'll try and keep it a surprise for as long as possible, sitting at the wrong gate until the real flight is about to take off, cutting it super fine. Then I'm instantly thinking of the next romantic gesture."



The 'Greatest Dancer' judge is a hands-on father, and wants to teach other men how to co-parent, as well as "how to romance their woman".



Speaking to the Sunday Mirror's Notebook magazine, he explained: "I would love to teach men about modern masculinity! I feel like men should be a lot more involved in the raising of their kids. Women are working more and it should really be a co-parenting situation.



"I want to be an example to guys on how to romance their woman. I could start doing seminars on the side. Any guys who need my help, send me a message."