Beanie Feldstein gushes over 'dream' Grey's Anatomy guest appearance

Actress Beanie Feldstein has lived out her childhood dreams by making a surprise guest appearance on hit TV drama series Grey's Anatomy.

The Booksmart star recently took on a role as a medical intern at the show's fictional Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle, Washington, and after the episode aired in the U.S. on Thursday (27Feb20), Beanie took to Instagram to share her delight.

Alongside an onset photo of herself with co-star James Pickens, Jr., who plays former Chief of Surgery Dr. Richard Webber, she admitted joining the Grey's cast had been a lifelong goal.

"MY DREAMS CAME TRUE LAST NIGHT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!," she exclaimed. "All I've wanted since I was eleven years old was to be on Grey's Anatomy. I've seen every single episode multiple times.

"Guest starring on this show and getting to share scenes with the remarkable James Pickens (my chief always & forever) was heaven. The crew and cast were so incredibly kind and let me tour all the sets and touch all the props and I fully wept!!!! Thanks for letting me take a one time dream trip to Seattle."

The post prompted responses from Reese Witherspoon and former Grey's Anatomy star Jessica Capshaw.

"Our timing is clearly off and we need to recalibrate...how could I have missed this?!?!? I’m very sad that Dr. Robbins wasn’t there to meet you...hope you had the best time!!!," wrote Capshaw, who departed the cast in 2018.

Witherspoon added, "Paging Dr. Feldstein!"